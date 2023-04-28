League
Warriors utility Walker escapes ban, free to play Roosters

9:50am
Dylan Walker makes a run against the Storm.

Dylan Walker makes a run against the Storm. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors utility Dylan Walker has escaped suspension with a $2500 fine after having his dangerous contact charge downgraded from grade two to one at the NRL judiciary.

The match review committee initially offered Walker a two-match ban for making contact with Melbourne second-rower Eliesa Katoa's head in a three-man tackle during the Warriors' 30-22 Anzac Day loss at AAMI Park.

The stand-in five-eighth found himself sin-binned for the shot, which left Katoa concussed and unable to finish the game.

On Wednesday, Walker indicated he would plead not guilty to his charge and would give evidence via video link from the Warriors' Auckland headquarters.

With Warriors coach Andrew Webster sitting beside him, Walker claimed he had not made high contact with Katoa and his only intention in the tackle had been to wrap the ball up and prevent an offload.

The two-man judiciary panel, comprising Penrith great Tony Puletua and ex-referee Sean Hampstead, took only 15 minutes on Thursday to reach their unanimous decision of Walker's guilt.

Presented with seven camera angles of the incident, the pair found there had been contact between Walker's forearm and Katoa's face, neck or chin, despite claims to the contrary by Walker's counsel James McLeod.

NRL counsel Patrick Knowles successfully argued Katoa's concussion proved the contact came with an unacceptable risk of injury and it was therefore dangerous.

But McLeod successfully sought a downgrade on the grounds the contact had only a low level of force, not a moderate level as is implied by a grade-two charge.

McLeod argued the contact was not "flush across the face" of Katoa and Warriors forwards Jackson Ford and Addin Fonua-Blake had also contributed to the force of the tackle.

Walker becomes the first player to have his suspension scrapped at the judiciary this season.

The decision is a boon for the Warriors, who had been facing the prospect of using their third-choice five-eighth Ronald Volkman for tough matches against the Sydney Roosters and Penrith across the next fortnight.

First-choice five-eighth Te Maire Martin had already been ruled out of the games with a long-term leg injury, but Walker will now be on deck to partner Shaun Johnson for the litmus tests.

A victory in either match will boost the Warriors' confidence as they hunt only their second finals berth in 12 seasons.

