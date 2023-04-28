World
AAP

Teen who hit pregnant WA mum with brick to learn fate

8:11am
Diane Miller

Diane Miller (Source: Nine)

A Perth teenager who hurled a concrete block at a car and fatally injured a pregnant mother was "laying in wait" behind a wall for the vehicle, a court has been told.

Diane Miller, 30, died in hospital, along with her unborn child, several days after a brick thrown by a 17-year-old boy hit her in the head at a shopping centre on November 29 last year.

Perth Children's Court on Thursday heard the incident followed a heated verbal altercation with weapons in a car park involving Ms Miller's partner, the teen and a group of his friends.

Prosecutor Clare Cullen said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been "laying in wait" behind a wall before hurling the 1.9-kilogram brick at the car as it drove away from the scene of the stoush.

"The concrete went through the window striking Ms Miller to the head," she said.

"It was cowardly."

The teen, who was initially charged with murder before agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, fled the scene before handing himself in to police several hours later.

His lawyer, Kate Turtley-Chappel, said the boy "was fearing his and other's safety" when he threw the brick.

(The defendant) threw the rock without thinking and ultimately it ended in the loss of human life," she said.

"He is quite frank in saying he wasn't thinking in terms of the outcome."

Turtley-Chappel said the teen was extremely remorseful and had accepted he would be sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

"This is a young person who says 'I want to be here (and) I did wrong and I need to do my time'," she said.

"He sits in this courtroom accepting his fate and knowing he caused so much devastation."

The hearing continues on Friday when the teenager is expected to be sentenced.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Elizabeth Holmes delays going to prison with another appeal

Elizabeth Holmes delays going to prison with another appeal

The appeal automatically delays her reporting date because she has been free on bail since a jury convicted her on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

9:15pm

Australian serial killer Kathleen Folbigg could be freed

Australian serial killer Kathleen Folbigg could be freed

She was jailed 20 years ago for killing her four children.

8:40pm

2:03

Jail for Vic doctor who raped patients during examinations

Jail for Vic doctor who raped patients during examinations

7:40pm

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

5:20pm

Aus mum admits manslaughter over death of girl, 3, in hot car

Aus mum admits manslaughter over death of girl, 3, in hot car

4:44pm

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

3:54pm

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

4:28

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

40 mins ago

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

7:14

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

51 mins ago

Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

0:15

Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

8:33am

Mitchell ton can't stop Pakistan winning ODI against NZ

Mitchell ton can't stop Pakistan winning ODI against NZ

8:11am

Teen who hit pregnant WA mum with brick to learn fate

Teen who hit pregnant WA mum with brick to learn fate

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6