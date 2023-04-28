Cricket
AAP

Mitchell ton can't stop Pakistan winning ODI against NZ

8:33am
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring century during the first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates after scoring century during the first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand. (Source: Associated Press)

Daryl Mitchell has shone for New Zealand but Fakhar Zaman eclipsed him, smashing his ninth ODI century to power Pakistan to a five-wicket victory in the first one-day international.

The left-handed opener Fakhar made 117 off 114 balls and guided Pakistan to 5-291 with more than an over to spare on Thursday for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Fakhar's opening partner Imam-ul-Haq laid the solid foundation of the run-chase by scoring 60 in a century opening stand and captain Babar Azam also notched 49 on a slow wicket.

Earlier, fast bowler Naseem Shah (2-29) had bowled brilliantly both with the new and old ball to limit New Zealand at 7-288 despite Mitchell hitting a career-best 113 off 115 balls after Babar had elected to field.

Will Young, opening for the first time for the Black Caps in his short ODI career, made an aggressive 86 off 78 balls as he put on 102 with Mitchell after surviving Naseem's early seam and swing.

Mitchell escaped early in his brilliant knock when, on 23, part-time spinner Agha Salman couldn't hold onto a sharp return catch.

Young hit eight fours and two sixes before he finally holed out at long-off after legspinner Shadab Khan (1-56) gave Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough in the 27th over.

Mitchell, however, continued to dominate, raising his second ODI century with a straight driven boundary against Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-63) before Pakistan's pacemen pegged back New Zealand in the death overs.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after his century during the first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after his century during the first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand. (Source: Associated Press)

Mark Chapman, retained for the ODIs after his brilliant batting form in the drawn T20 series, couldn't force the acceleration as he got bowled for 15 attempting a ramp shot against Haris Rauf (2-65).

Mitchell, who hit 11 fours and two sixes, was also tied down by Naseem in his return spell as boundaries dried up before Afridi finally had him caught in the deep.

Naseem claimed two wickets off the final two deliveries as Pakistan allowed New Zealand only 37 runs in the last five.

Fakhar survived a tough chance in the first over when Latham couldn't grab a one-handed catch down the legside.

New Zealand, touring without eight frontline white-ball players busy playing in the Indian Premier League, then couldn't trouble the left-handers — Fakhar and Imam — with their second-string pace attack as the pair put on 124.

Ish Sodhi eventually had Imam trapped lbw with a sharp turner but Fakhar reached his ton off 99 balls before he mistimed a slog sweep against the left-arm spin of Rachin Ravindra.

New Zealand hit back late when Adam Milne (2-60) removed Babar and Shan Masood (1) in successive overs, but Mohammad Rizwan took Pakistan home with a brisk unbeaten 42 off 36 balls.

"The way Pakistan played was superb," Latham conceded.

"We couldn't make any inroads. The wicket got harder but the two partnerships up top from Pakistan made the difference."

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE ME

More Stories

Chapman's maiden T20 century helps square series against Pakistan

Chapman's maiden T20 century helps square series against Pakistan

Black Caps batter hits a blistering 104 off 57 balls as New Zealand come back from 2-0 down in Pakistan.

Tue, Apr 25

Black Caps' T20 against Pakistan called off due to hailstorm

Black Caps' T20 against Pakistan called off due to hailstorm

It means Pakistan still lead the five-game series 2-1 with the final game to be played next week.

Fri, Apr 21

Mitchell, Blundell named in Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year

Mitchell, Blundell named in Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year

Tue, Apr 18

Late Neesham heroics get Black Caps home in thriller

Late Neesham heroics get Black Caps home in thriller

Tue, Apr 18

Unbeaten Babar Azam century helps Pakistan sink Black Caps again

Unbeaten Babar Azam century helps Pakistan sink Black Caps again

Sun, Apr 16

Adam Milne hoping to play himself into World Cup squad

Adam Milne hoping to play himself into World Cup squad

Wed, Apr 12

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

4:28

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

42 mins ago

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

7:14

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

52 mins ago

Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

0:15

Sam Tuitupou destroys Roy Asotasi in brutal Fight for Life win

8:33am

Mitchell ton can't stop Pakistan winning ODI against NZ

Mitchell ton can't stop Pakistan winning ODI against NZ

8:11am

Teen who hit pregnant WA mum with brick to learn fate

Teen who hit pregnant WA mum with brick to learn fate

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6