New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

High supermarket prices driving demand for homekill meat

46 mins ago

Demand for homekill meat across the country is increasing, with businesses putting it down to the rising cost of food.

However, rules around homekill are pushing people to look at hobby farming, or at least owning one animal, to keep their costs down.

Waikato homekill service Wally Smith reported its business was up 30% compared to this time last year.

Wally Smith's Barbara Lankow believes the cost of meat at supermarkets has forced customers to look for alternative options, despite having to up their own prices due to inflation.

"We were a bit worried with all the price increases that everyone would go away from it, but we seem to be getting a little bit more now that the price is so dear in the supermarket," Lankow said.

"We found that even with our prices being up, people are still going for it, so it's good at our end."

Homekill is the slaughtering and butchering of farmed animals for your own use and consumption. It can be done by the person who owns the animal, or by a listed service provider. However, it is illegal to sell or trade homekill meat.

Under the Animal Products Act, a person must own the animal for a total of 28 days before it is butchered by a homekill service. This leaves only the animal owner, or their direct family, farmworkers and their direct family able to consume the end product.

Lankow said while hunting for deer and pigs is also an option, many are finding ways to ensure they have their own quality meat for reasonable pricing.

"A lot of farmers are giving a lot more to their brothers and sisters and family. But I think a lot of people will most probably be looking at buying animals and trying to graze them somewhere and do it that way."

She said the price to do this with a beast, once you have included the cost of the homekill, would be around $2000. However, sheep are a lot cheaper to initially buy.

"I've noticed a lot of people are trying to buy sheep — because sheep are normally about that $180-$200… then you're cutting up on top of that.

"It's not as much, so I'm getting a lot of people ringing up and trying to find them."

Other businesses spoken to by RNZ also said demand had increased — one saying the increase started before Christmas and had not slowed down.

The owner of the business — who chose not to be named — said she had been flat-out, believing it to be a direct result of the cost of meat in supermarkets.

By Leah Tebbutt of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

National's new rental proposal 'us vs them' - Renters United

Renters United also says some of National's claims around rental properties are "factually wrong".

8:58am

7:14

National proposes reinstating no-cause rental terminations

National proposes reinstating no-cause rental terminations

'Labour’s removal of no-cause termination has hit vulnerable people particularly hard,' National's Chris Bishop says.

Thu, Apr 27

Rich NZers' wealth 'irrelevant' to cost of living crisis - Luxon

Rich NZers' wealth 'irrelevant' to cost of living crisis - Luxon

Thu, Apr 27

6:51

Air New Zealand reveals 'imaginative' flight snack suggestions

Air New Zealand reveals 'imaginative' flight snack suggestions

Wed, Apr 26

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

Mon, Apr 24

4:25

Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Man using leaf blower shot, killed by neighbour in his own driveway

Man using leaf blower shot, killed by neighbour in his own driveway

18 mins ago

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with New York jury

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with New York jury

19 mins ago

Chiefs 'know what's coming' in rematch with resurgent Crusaders

Chiefs 'know what's coming' in rematch with resurgent Crusaders

46 mins ago

High supermarket prices driving demand for homekill meat

High supermarket prices driving demand for homekill meat

12:14pm

Wellington Zoo reveals bird's fascinating change in appearance

Wellington Zoo reveals bird's fascinating change in appearance

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6