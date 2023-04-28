Eden Park unveils plans for retractable roof, new stands

Eden Park has announced a major development plan - including a retractable roof and new stands.

The plans include a new North Stand, upgrades to the East and West stands, and what the park trust describes as "an all-weather retractable roof which guarantees play and broadcast in any weather conditions".

However, today's announcement did not include a timeframe or a cost estimate, or how the development will be funded.

The announcement said it would also offer multiple fields of play options, different crowd configurations and new entertainment spaces and amenities.

Eden Park Trust chief executive Nick Sautner also said that environmental sustainability and improved transport connections were in the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Eden Park has always been, and will continue to be, a community asset for Tāmaki Makaurau and a strategic asset for Aotearoa, New Zealand," Sautner said in a statement.

The planned retractable roof for Eden Park. (Source: Associated Press)

"Eden Park is our place; it's been part of our past for 120 years, and it will be part of our future."

In 2019, Auckland Council voted to bail out the Eden Park Trust with a loan amounting to $63 million.

In addition to sports, Eden Park has also begun hosting major music concerts.

"A modern, sustainable, connected, and accessible national stadium will attract more events and visitors to the area, creating new opportunities for local businesses and communities," Sautner said in the statement.

"This will ensure we have multi-purpose, hybrid venues capable of attracting and hosting a wide range of international and national sporting, entertainment, cultural and community events in Aotearoa, New Zealand."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sautner called the plan "a cost-effective solution to help achieve this goal".

"Together, we can create a national stadium that represents the best of our country and its people."

rnz.co.nz