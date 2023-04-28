Crusaders already talking to potential Robertson successors

The Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge concedes fans have a right to be concerned but he's confident there are enough quality New Zealand coaches going around to fill the holes left by departing Super Rugby coaches.

The Crusaders, Blues and Hurricanes head coaches are all heading to the All Blacks next year, with the search for their replacements now beginning in earnest.

After winning six consecutive Super Rugby titles, Scott Robertson was anointed All Blacks coach last month, while this week he confirmed that Leon MacDonald of the Blues, Jason Holland of the Hurricanes, All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan and Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen would be his assistants.

Mansbridge believes there's plenty of high calibre coaches who are keen to step into the roles.

"There are good people around, there are plenty of great Kiwi coaches around the world and there's plenty of great coaches around New Zealand as well," he told RNZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's just that it will look different and I think that will be the challenge as people will see a different looking environment and they'll be anxious or fearful about that."

Mansbridge has confirmed that they've already spoken to several possible replacements for Robertson.

While he wouldn't reveal who the Crusaders had spoken too, he says the process to appoint a new coach is well underway.

The Crusaders huddle before kickoff. (Source: Photosport)

I'd prefer not to mention names because it denigrates the individual and undermines their privacy, but yes we are talking to people."

The Crusaders boss did say he'd be open to having a foreigner as the team's head coach.

"If you want to be world leading you've got to actually get the best people you can get.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The principle is New Zealand coaches, but if we need to grow that by getting some external perspective or insight, lets not be afraid of that."

The Crusaders had Irishman Ronan O'Gara as an assistant in 2018 and 2019 before he took up a head coaching role with La Rochelle in France.

Former Crusaders backs coach Andrew Goodman, who is now at Leinster, could possibly be on the Crusaders radar.

rnz.co.nz