Chiefs 'know what's coming' in rematch with resurgent Crusaders

The Chiefs are bracing for a Crusaders backlash when they host the Super Rugby Pacific champions in Hamilton.

The Chiefs, the competition's only unbeaten side, stunned the Crusaders 31-10 at their Christchurch fortress in the season-opener but Scott Robertson's men have returned to form at the business end of the season and have no fear of Waikato Stadium.

The Crusaders also fell to the Chiefs at home early last season but routed the North Island side 34-19 on the return match in Hamilton before knocking them out of the semi-finals on the way to a sixth championship trophy in as many years.

"They embarrassed us last year with their urgency and accuracy after we had beaten them in Christchurch a few weeks earlier, so we know what's coming our way," Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

"It should be a banger, and we are hoping a massive crowd comes along to support the lads."

Undefeated in eight matches and five points ahead of the second-placed ACT Brumbies, another victory over the third-placed Crusaders would give the Chiefs breathing space at the top of the table in the run to the playoffs.

The refreshed Brumbies will hope to keep the heat on the Chiefs, though, when they kick off the round tonight against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Julian Savea makes a run at the Waratahs. (Source: Photosport)

The Brumbies' last trip to New Zealand resulted in their first and only loss of the season against the Crusaders, and sparked questions about selection decisions as coach Stephen Larkham rested a slew of Wallabies players.

However, Larkham has picked a strong team for the match and had them stop for a night in Sydney on the way over from Canberra to arrive fresh in Wellington where they have not won since 2014.

Also coming off a bye, the fourth-placed Hurricanes have had two weeks to mull over their humbling home loss to the Chiefs and welcome back players from injury.

They will hope to shore up a place in the top four and celebrate veteran winger Julian Savea's 150th match with a win.

"He's huge for us, both on and off the field," said Hurricanes' assistant coach Chris Gibbes.

"To be part of the celebrations for Julian Savea's 150th is pretty special."

After soft wins against the Melbourne Rebels and New South Wales Waratahs, the fifth-placed Blues travel to Lautoka for a crunch match against the Fijian Drua, who have won both their matches on home soil this season.

Sam Darry scores against the Fijian Drua. (Source: Photosport)

Another home win for the Drua (3-5) would put the Pasifika side firmly in playoffs contention in their second season of Super Rugby.

Barring the Brumbies, the performance of Australia's teams has been roundly condemned by media on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

At least one Australian team should emerge with maximum points when the sixth-placed Queensland Reds host the eighth-placed Western Force in Brisbane on Saturday.

The New South Wales Waratahs (2-6) will hope to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive when they host the Highlanders (3-5) on Friday.

The Melbourne Rebels (2-6), also under pressure to remain in contention for the postseason, travel to Auckland to meet winless Moana Pasifika on Saturday.