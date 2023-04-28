Rugby
AAP

Chiefs 'know what's coming' in rematch with resurgent Crusaders

20 mins ago
David Havili stretches out to score for the Crusaders against the Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium.

David Havili stretches out to score for the Crusaders against the Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The Chiefs are bracing for a Crusaders backlash when they host the Super Rugby Pacific champions in Hamilton.

The Chiefs, the competition's only unbeaten side, stunned the Crusaders 31-10 at their Christchurch fortress in the season-opener but Scott Robertson's men have returned to form at the business end of the season and have no fear of Waikato Stadium.

The Crusaders also fell to the Chiefs at home early last season but routed the North Island side 34-19 on the return match in Hamilton before knocking them out of the semi-finals on the way to a sixth championship trophy in as many years.

"They embarrassed us last year with their urgency and accuracy after we had beaten them in Christchurch a few weeks earlier, so we know what's coming our way," Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

"It should be a banger, and we are hoping a massive crowd comes along to support the lads."

Undefeated in eight matches and five points ahead of the second-placed ACT Brumbies, another victory over the third-placed Crusaders would give the Chiefs breathing space at the top of the table in the run to the playoffs.

The refreshed Brumbies will hope to keep the heat on the Chiefs, though, when they kick off the round tonight against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Julian Savea makes a run at the Waratahs.

Julian Savea makes a run at the Waratahs. (Source: Photosport)

The Brumbies' last trip to New Zealand resulted in their first and only loss of the season against the Crusaders, and sparked questions about selection decisions as coach Stephen Larkham rested a slew of Wallabies players.

However, Larkham has picked a strong team for the match and had them stop for a night in Sydney on the way over from Canberra to arrive fresh in Wellington where they have not won since 2014.

Also coming off a bye, the fourth-placed Hurricanes have had two weeks to mull over their humbling home loss to the Chiefs and welcome back players from injury.

They will hope to shore up a place in the top four and celebrate veteran winger Julian Savea's 150th match with a win.

"He's huge for us, both on and off the field," said Hurricanes' assistant coach Chris Gibbes.

"To be part of the celebrations for Julian Savea's 150th is pretty special."

After soft wins against the Melbourne Rebels and New South Wales Waratahs, the fifth-placed Blues travel to Lautoka for a crunch match against the Fijian Drua, who have won both their matches on home soil this season.

Sam Darry scores against the Fijian Drua.

Sam Darry scores against the Fijian Drua. (Source: Photosport)

Another home win for the Drua (3-5) would put the Pasifika side firmly in playoffs contention in their second season of Super Rugby.

Barring the Brumbies, the performance of Australia's teams has been roundly condemned by media on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

At least one Australian team should emerge with maximum points when the sixth-placed Queensland Reds host the eighth-placed Western Force in Brisbane on Saturday.

The New South Wales Waratahs (2-6) will hope to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive when they host the Highlanders (3-5) on Friday.

The Melbourne Rebels (2-6), also under pressure to remain in contention for the postseason, travel to Auckland to meet winless Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

RugbyChiefsCrusadersHurricanes

SHARE ME

More Stories

Injury-plagued Crusaders pull off large comeback win over Rebels

Injury-plagued Crusaders pull off large comeback win over Rebels

The Crusaders were down 12 points at the break but came back to seal an impressive 43-17 win in Melbourne.

Fri, Apr 21

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

The Chiefs added another scalp to their undefeated season to date with a 50-17 win in wet conditions in Hamilton.

Fri, Apr 21

All Blacks Sevens rookie not slowing down after dream debut

All Blacks Sevens rookie not slowing down after dream debut

Thu, Apr 20

2:01

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

Wed, Apr 19

1:15

George Bower's RWC dreams over with season-ending injury

George Bower's RWC dreams over with season-ending injury

Wed, Apr 19

Crusaders to spend spare time studying 'frontrunners' Chiefs

Crusaders to spend spare time studying 'frontrunners' Chiefs

Tue, Apr 18

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Man using leaf blower shot, killed by neighbour in his own driveway

Man using leaf blower shot, killed by neighbour in his own driveway

18 mins ago

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with New York jury

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with New York jury

20 mins ago

Chiefs 'know what's coming' in rematch with resurgent Crusaders

Chiefs 'know what's coming' in rematch with resurgent Crusaders

46 mins ago

High supermarket prices driving demand for homekill meat

High supermarket prices driving demand for homekill meat

12:14pm

Wellington Zoo reveals bird's fascinating change in appearance

Wellington Zoo reveals bird's fascinating change in appearance

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6