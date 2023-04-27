World
AAP

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

42 mins ago

A woman accused with her husband of living in Hawaii under the stolen identities of dead babies will remain behind bars pending their trial, a US magistrate judge ruled today.

According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple who have been fraudulently living for decades under the stolen identities of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague.

Prosecutors say Primrose spent more than 20 years in the Coast Guard as Bobby Fort, where he obtained secret-level security clearance. After retiring in 2016, he used the secret clearance for a job as a US defence contractor, prosecutors said.

There is no indication in court documents why the couple in 1987 assumed the identities of deceased children, who would have been more than a decade younger than them.

Previous rulings have kept them detained.

At a hearing today asking a judge to release the wife, she identified herself as Lyn Montague.

“I understand the court's concern — the allegation is my client has used a false and fraudulent name for almost her entire life and we cannot verify who she is,” her attorney Megan Kau said.

Kau said she is not accused of committing a crime using an allegedly stolen identity.

As Kau's client was led out of the courtroom after US Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield's ruling, she said, “As expected". She referred to the situation as, "this whole idiotic thing”.

A hearing for a similar request by her husband hasn't been scheduled. He has a new attorney who said that he won't be ready in time for the couple's May 22 trial date. The newly appointed lawyer, Marc Victor, said he doesn't think he will be ready anytime this year.

Kau said she is contemplating requesting a separate trial from her client's husband.

There was no mention in court today of Russian spy intrigue prosecutors introduced when the couple were arrested last year.

A search of the couple’s home in Kapolei, a Honolulu suburb, turned up Polaroids of them wearing jackets that appear to be authentic KGB uniforms, an invisible ink kit, documents with coded language and maps showing military bases, prosecutors said at the time.

But prosecutors last month asked that jurors not hear about the uniforms, and a judge last week agreed.

The couple have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, false statement in a passport application and aggravated identity theft.

