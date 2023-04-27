World
AAP

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

5 mins ago
Cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas.

Cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas. (Source: Getty)

An Australian man has gone overboard from a cruise ship near Hawaii, with the US Coast Guard involved in the search.

The man was aboard the Quantum of the Seas ship that departed Brisbane for the Hawaiian islands on April 12.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean said the guest had gone overboard on the trans-Pacific leg of the journey.

"The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday, local time, or Wednesday night NZT.

Cruise ship passenger Georgina Thompson, who is currently on board the vessel, told Channel 9's Today show she heard repeated calls of a man's name over the PA system.

"There were lights … shining on the ocean and also there were a couple of boats out there in the water," she said.

"The light started searching along the outside of the ship.

"You just knew that something was wrong. My husband thought we might have hit something."

Guests had earlier commemorated Anzac Day with a Dawn Service on board.

The US Coast Guard is conducting an aerial search for the man.

The ship is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu tomorrow.

WorldAustraliaTravelNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

A federal appeals court moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

50 mins ago

Watch: Bull runs from tennis ball-sized hail in Texas storm

Watch: Bull runs from tennis ball-sized hail in Texas storm

The man who shot the video said the bull managed to run for cover and "is fine".

2:57pm

0:17

Latitude hack: 90,000 Kiwis have bank details exposed

Latitude hack: 90,000 Kiwis have bank details exposed

2:16pm

Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack

Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack

12:15pm

Teens charged after Colorado driver killed by thrown rock

Teens charged after Colorado driver killed by thrown rock

12:04pm

Disney sues Florida Governor, calling park takeover 'retaliation'

Disney sues Florida Governor, calling park takeover 'retaliation'

6:57am

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

6 mins ago

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

13 mins ago

BREAKING

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

20 mins ago

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

34 mins ago

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6