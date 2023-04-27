Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found an officer was not justified in shooting a man dead in Auckland in February 2021.

Tangaru-Norere Turia, who was 34 and a 501-deportee from Australia, died after being shot three times.

He had been in a Papatoetoe house for a number of hours before coming out with a shotgun.

Police repeatedly asked him to drop the firearm, but he failed to do so.

The IPCA said on the balance of probabilities the officer's action in shooting Turia was an excessive and unreasonable use of force.

