Aus mum admits manslaughter over death of girl, 3, in hot car

4:44pm
The mother of a toddler who died after being left in a hot car in 2020 in north Queensland has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Laura Rose Peverill formally pleaded guilty to the death of her daughter at an arraignment in the Townsville Supreme Court on Thursday.

Rylee Rose Black, 3, died after being in a car parked outside a Townsville home in soaring temperatures in November 2020.

The toddler was taken to the Townsville University Hospital by Peverill and her partner Aaron Hill, but could not be saved.

Peverill will return to court on October 18 for sentence while Hill, also charged with manslaughter, is yet to enter a plea.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

