Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

You're a father, Harry: Daniel Radcliffe becomes first-time dad

9:21am
Daniel Radcliffe with his partner, Erin Darke.

Daniel Radcliffe with his partner, Erin Darke. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Daniel Radcliffe has become a father for the first time.

The Harry Potter actor and his partner Erin Darke — who met in 2012 on the set of Kill Your Darlings announced in March they were expecting a baby and now, after the couple were pictured by MailOnline out walking in New York while the 33-year-old star pushed a blue stroller, their representative has confirmed the 38-year-old actress has given birth.

No further information, including the sex of the baby or when they were born, has been released at the time of writing.

It was previously revealed the couple were "absolutely thrilled" at the prospect of parenthood.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can't wait to become a family of three.

"They told their families and friends recently. It's an incredibly exciting time."

The Swiss Army Man actor previously explained that he and Darke work so well together because they are best friends.

He told Us Weekly: "I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend.

"In the case of Erin, we definitely are."

Radcliffe also discussed his approach to relationships and the world of modern dating.

He said: "I don't think you can ever control how anything starts.

"It's not like I seek out that way of meeting people or think I have to be their friend first but I think it's often a very natural thing to progress from into a relationship. The whole modern idea of 'friend zone' and all that stuff — that's a word I don't like very much."

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Belafonte was one of the first Black performers to gain a wide following on film and to sell a million records as a singer.

6:10am

1:49

How Ryan Reynolds celebrated Wrexham's football league promotion

How Ryan Reynolds celebrated Wrexham's football league promotion

The Welsh football team he co-owns secured promotion with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood yesterday.

Mon, Apr 24

Jamie Foxx is 'awake and alert' after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is 'awake and alert' after medical emergency

Sun, Apr 23

Review: Evil Dead Rise is horror perfection

Review: Evil Dead Rise is horror perfection

Fri, Apr 21

2:26

Woody Harrelson wants DNA test to see if Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson wants DNA test to see if Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Thu, Apr 20

Watch: Kiwi man's 1971 screen test to play James Bond

Watch: Kiwi man's 1971 screen test to play James Bond

Thu, Apr 20

4:01

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Fears of new US bank collapse as First Republic stock plunges

Fears of new US bank collapse as First Republic stock plunges

48 mins ago

'Holy heck' - Ian Smith on-air as quake strikes Hawke's Bay

0:37

'Holy heck' - Ian Smith on-air as quake strikes Hawke's Bay

11:10am

Māori woman denied entry into Brisbane pub over moko kauae

1:39

Māori woman denied entry into Brisbane pub over moko kauae

10:57am

Shaking from 'severe' earthquake felt over North Island

0:37

Shaking from 'severe' earthquake felt over North Island

10:56am

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden re-election, rules out 2024 bid

2:03

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden re-election, rules out 2024 bid

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6