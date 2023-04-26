Vic woman killed while preparing to leave violent partner

Her relationship was violent, and she feared being killed, but Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca had a plan to leave.

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence

The 28-year-old mother-of-one had been in contact with Warrnambool domestic violence support services half a dozen times in November 2019 and was ready to report Paul McDonough to police.

He killed her before she could do anything.

In a series of text messages days before her death, Curren-Trinca had told the violent and controlling McDonough, now 41, that she didn't deserve what he did to her.

"My daughter needs me, and you could easily take that away from her," she said.

On November 26, 2019, McDonough arrived home unexpectedly and found Curren-Trinca at their shared flat, preparing to leave.

Neighbours saw her run onto the road and McDonough chasing behind.

They ran out of view, and when they saw Curren-Trinca again, she was limping badly and looking upset.

McDonough, looking angry, chased her again, and as they neared the house, he grabbed her like a rag doll and threw her two metres through the front door.

Neighbours heard thuds and doors slamming for 30 minutes. "Come back later," McDonough told one who went to check on them.

Later McDonough confronted the neighbour and told him to keep his nose out of their business, prosecutor Angela Moran told the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Where to get help for domestic violence. (Source: 1News)

In the early hours of November 27, other neighbours heard a couple arguing.

Just before 10am, McDonough called emergency services from a nearby pay phone, telling them there was "a lady that needs help" at his address.

Curren-Trinca was flown to Melbourne with severe face and head trauma.

Her body was covered in bruises, her hair matted with blood, and her two black eyes were so swollen they couldn't be opened.

Bandages around her head had the words "no bone" written on them.

Moran said McDonough had punched her face, causing her to fall back and hit her head.

"Injuries sustained in the fall caused bleeding to the brain, which resulted in her eventual death," she said.

Life support was turned off on December 4, 2019.

Demi Trinca said her sister was a kind and beautiful soul whose death had left a void.

The family was struggling to come to terms with the reality of losing their loved daughter, sister, aunt and, most importantly, mother to little Emilie, who was just two years old.

Moran said McDonough had a history of violence against women.

Defence barrister Ashley Halphen said McDonough had an unremarkable childhood, but an accident when he was 17 led him into addiction.

He came into the relationship with Curren-Trinca with a raft of complex mental health disorders, including a chronic psychotic disorder, substance abuse disorder, hallucinations and delusions.

"No doubt that's anyone's nightmare, but he is aware he has brought that on himself," Halphen said.

McDonough, who was on bail for unrelated weapons offences, handed himself into police and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He'll be sentenced at a later date.