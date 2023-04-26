World
AAP

Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash

6:11am

A Japanese company lost contact with its spacecraft moments before touchdown on the moon today, saying the mission had apparently failed.

Communications ceased as the lander descended the final 10 metres, travelling around 25 km/h. Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with no word from the lander, which is presumed to have crashed.

"We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of the company, ispace.

If it had landed, the company would have been the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

Only three governments have successfully touched down on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

The 2.3-metre Japanese lander carried a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toy-like robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board.

Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side, more than 87 kilometres across and just over 2 kilometres deep.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.

WorldSpace

SHARE ME

More Stories

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

A spacecraft around Mars has sent back the most detailed photos yet of the red planet’s little moon.

5:25pm

Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes during first flight test

Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes during first flight test

The world's biggest rocket had "rapid unscheduled disassembly" four minutes into the flight, SpaceX said.

Fri, Apr 21

0:26

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Thu, Apr 20

Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

Thu, Apr 20

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

Wed, Apr 19

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Tue, Apr 18

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

4:21

Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

17 mins ago

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

20 mins ago

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

51 mins ago

Motorcyclist dead after Auckland motorway crash

Motorcyclist dead after Auckland motorway crash

7:19am

Congestion on parts of Auckland motorway after road closure

Congestion on parts of Auckland motorway after road closure

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6