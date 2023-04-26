Environment

rnz.co.nz

Most Great Walks' opening bookings for April delayed to June

3:42pm
A hiker on Milford Track (file image).

A hiker on Milford Track (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Trampers will have to wait until June before they can book on one of the country's iconic Great Walks due to technical issues.

Last Thursday, the bookings website crashed for several hours after 10,000 people tried to book on the Milford Track just after opening.

It was effectively sold out within hours despite the system crashing.

Bookings for the Kepler Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Rakiura Track, and Whanganui Journey were meant to open at 9.30am this morning.

Before bookings opened, the Department of Conservation told RNZ it was not expecting another Great Walk booking system crash, saying their server capacity remained scaled up.

However, multiple attempts to reserve a spot failed until the website was directed to a new page detailing the delay.

The Department of Conservation has since confirmed bookings planned for today and tomorrow will be delayed until June.

This will also impact the Paparoa Track, Routeburn Track and Tongariro Northern Circuit.

The dates for these new release dates have yet to be confirmed.

In a new statement, DOC booking services manager Cameron Hyland said the new dates would be posted on its website and via social media later this week.

"Due to ongoing technical issues being worked on by our IT vendor, we have chosen to postpone the bookings opening dates rather than put people through the stress of dealing with delays and errors."

In an earlier statement, Hyland said a systems crash was definitely not a good look, but the underlying cause has been addressed.

"We had a smooth opening for the Milford Track last year, and we took all the same steps as well as some new ones to make sure we were as prepared as possible - so we're extremely disappointed to have experienced this new issue.

"We'll be having tough conversations with our vendor about what we can do over the coming months to ensure that, when we open next time, they are confident we're not going to have this happen again."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEnvironmentTourism

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ must accelerate climate action, Commission warns

NZ must accelerate climate action, Commission warns

The increasingly problematic role forests are playing in reducing greenhouse gasses in New Zealand needs to be urgently addressed, the Climate Change Commission says.

33 mins ago

Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

Grouping produce, labelling clearly and not throwing things away when they hit their best before dates can help, Kate Hall said.

10:44am

6:22

Nitrate levels in Ashburton drinking water 'outrageous' - Greenpeace

Nitrate levels in Ashburton drinking water 'outrageous' - Greenpeace

Mon, Apr 24

3:51

Protesters take aim at bottom trawling in Hauraki Gulf

Protesters take aim at bottom trawling in Hauraki Gulf

Sun, Apr 23

Homecoming for NZ's smallest bird to Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

Homecoming for NZ's smallest bird to Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

Sun, Apr 23

2:16

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

Wed, Apr 19

2:08

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

'Huge' biological risk in Sudan after lab seized

'Huge' biological risk in Sudan after lab seized

33 mins ago

NZ must accelerate climate action, Commission warns

NZ must accelerate climate action, Commission warns

37 mins ago

Tech glitch causes issues for some ahead of $17m Lotto draw

Tech glitch causes issues for some ahead of $17m Lotto draw

44 mins ago

Christchurch men guilty of drink spiking, assaulting a dozen women

Christchurch men guilty of drink spiking, assaulting a dozen women

51 mins ago

Man who overstayed visa went undetected despite paying taxes

Man who overstayed visa went undetected despite paying taxes

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6