Joe Biden announces re-election campaign as US president

US President Joe Biden has announced he will seek a second term in the White House.

The confirmation the 80-year old will run again came in a campaign video posted to social media, which started with footage of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

"Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans — that has the been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy," Biden said.

Without mentioning him by name, Biden also took a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who is also seeking re-election.

"But right around our country, MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms," he said.

'Make America Great Again' is one of Trump's slogans.

"When I ran for resident four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said.

"This is not a time to be complacent — that's why I'm running for re-election."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate after being arraigned earlier in the day. (Source: Associated Press)

The 80-year-old is already the oldest US president to hold office.

Born in Pennsylvania, he was elected to the US Senate aged 29, where he represented Delaware for 36 years.

He served as vice president under former US president Barak Obama, and successfully defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

Other Democrats running for the presidency include Robert F Kenney Jr, a nephew of former US president John F. Kennedy, and self-help author Marianne Williamson, who has launched her second presidential race after failing to gain traction ahead of the 2020 election.

For the Republicans, those putting themselves forward include Trump, who has already been campaigning for another run at the White House, as well as former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

It's widely believed that Florida governor, Ron DeSantis will also run, although he has not yet announced an election bid.

US President Joe Biden pumps his fists after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union National Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

More than a year out from the US election, it's looking increasingly likely of a Trump-Biden rematch, but a recent poll found Americans weary of the prospect.

The poll, commissioned by NBC News, found most Americans don't won't either of the two men to run again.

When asked if Biden should run for president, 70% of those surveyed said no. When same question was asked for Trump, 60% said no.