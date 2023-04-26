World
Bang Showbiz

Barbie plans to launch first-ever doll with Down's syndrome

7:04am
Ellie Goldstein with the first-ever Barbie doll with Down's syndrome.

Ellie Goldstein with the first-ever Barbie doll with Down's syndrome. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Barbie brand is set to launch its first-ever doll with Down's syndrome.

The product will allow even more children to find a doll that represents them and it will also enable kids to tell different stories through play.

Ellie Goldstein — the model who has appeared in the campaign for the new doll — said: "I am so happy that there is a Barbie with Down's syndrome. Seeing the doll, I felt so overwhelmed — it meant a lot to me and I'm so honoured and proud that Barbie chose me to show the doll to the world".

"Diversity is important to me as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away."

Barbie worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the US in order to develop the doll, which features a new face and body sculpt that's more illustrative of women with the genetic disorder.

The product is geared towards celebrating the Down's syndrome community via the doll's clothing, accessories and packaging.

Kandi Pickard, the NDSS president and chief executive, said: "It was an honour working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

Carol Boys, the chief executive of the UK Down's Syndrome Association, has also welcomed the new doll.

She explained: "As the only charity in the UK supporting all aspects of Down's syndrome, we often hear from families who feel their children are not represented enough in the mainstream media.

"We therefore welcome the fact that children in our community will be able to play with a doll that represents them and their lives."

WorldArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Zimbabwe's aspiring female artists still 'frowned upon'

Zimbabwe's aspiring female artists still 'frowned upon'

To art curator Fadzai Muchemwa, the piece speaks directly of a woman's struggle to break free of those traditional roles.

Sun, Apr 16

Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of Biden’s Arts Committee

Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of Biden’s Arts Committee

The committee's members include entertainers Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington Troy Kotsur and Jennifer Garner.

Sat, Apr 15

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Thu, Apr 13

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

Sat, Apr 1

System of a Down's Tankian joins activism and art in exhibit

System of a Down's Tankian joins activism and art in exhibit

Sun, Feb 12

AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?

AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?

Fri, Jan 20

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

4:21

Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

14 mins ago

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

Boy found in alligator's mouth had been thrown in lake by dad

17 mins ago

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

48 mins ago

Motorcyclist dead after Auckland motorway crash

Motorcyclist dead after Auckland motorway crash

7:19am

Congestion on parts of Auckland motorway after road closure

Congestion on parts of Auckland motorway after road closure

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6