Warriors show grit but fall short against Storm in Anzac Day clash

An injury-hit Warriors have fallen short 30-22 against the Melbourne Storm in tonight's Anzac Day clash.

The New Zealand team conceded 70 points to the Storm in this fixture last year but showed grit and determination to twice lead by 12 points in the first half, only to succumb to injury and misfortune after the break at AAMI Park.

The Warriors have now lost their last 14 matches in this annual match-up. Andrew Webster's men are now 5-3 for the season and remain in the top eight.

The defeat was compounded by a first-half knee injury for skipper Tohu Harris - a recurrence of an issue - and the visitors finished the match with no reserves after Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Bayley Sironen left the field with head knocks and Jazz Tevaga to a possible Achilles injury.

The Warriors started strongly and led 18-6 with Jackson Ford, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Addin Fonua-Blake finding gaping holes in the Storm defence.

But Nelson Asofa-Solomona showed why he is in demand with the Storm giant turning the game Melbourne's way in his first game back from injury.

The prop came off the bench in the 21st minute in his first match since suffering a knee injury in round two.

Addin Fonua-Blake scores for the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

He immediately put the home side on the front foot with a series of barn-storming runs, the type that caught the eye of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones who is hoping to convince him to swap codes.

Also in the sights of the big-spending Dolphins, the Kiwi international finished with 148-run metres from 14 runs and 20 tackles in his 59 minutes.

Cameron Munster, who booted a brilliant 40-20 to set up the Storm's first try scored by Justin Olam, then dived over himself in the 34th minute to close the gap to 18-12.

Warriors playmaker Dylan Walker was sin-binned and put on report for an alleged high shot that saw Storm back-rower Eli Katoa fail an HIA.

Despite being down a man the Warriors were first to score in the second half when Watene-Zelezniak collected his second, but that was all the visitors had to celebrate.

The match was in the balance until star Storm hooker Harry Grant muscled over the line with four minutes remaining.

With the Warriors down on troops, the Storm roared back with fullback Nick Meaney taking full advantage of two kicks into the in-goal before Grant iced the win.