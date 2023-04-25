Health

rnz.co.nz

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

11 mins ago
This year's flu was dominated by two strains New Zealand had not seen for the past four or five years.

This year's flu was dominated by two strains New Zealand had not seen for the past four or five years. (Source: istock.com)

There has been a push to get people vaccinated before the worst of winter arrives - to ease as much pressure as possible on the health system.

ESR World Health Organisation (WHO) National Influenza Centre director Sue Huang said that was now "really urgent" as there was an unusually early start to the flu season.

Pre-Covid pandemic, the flu season's peak was usually July and August, Huang said.

This year's flu was dominated by two strains New Zealand had not seen for the past four or five years, she said.

Without border restrictions there was an "immunity gap" in New Zealand, she said.

"So when the virus landed in New Zealand it managed to infect those susceptive people and managed to spread in our community."

Very young and very old people were more susceptible to catching the flu, and those with underlying conditions were more likely to be hospitalised with the virus, she said.

"These viruses are actually covered by our flu vaccines so if people take the flu vaccine that will prevent them getting any flu infection. That is really the best protection against the flu."

The flu vaccine is free for people aged 65 years and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 years and over, pregnant people, and people who have long-term conditions like diabetes, asthma, or heart conditions, children aged six months to 12 years old, and people with mental health and addiction issues.

By rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

Infection rates are already rising fast, while several long-absent strains are also circulating, known for hitting children hardest.

7:14pm

2:09

Maternity unit at Christchurch’s St George’s Hospital to close

Maternity unit at Christchurch’s St George’s Hospital to close

The unit had become “unsustainable” thanks to a nationwide midwifery shortage.

6:03pm

Petition launched over proposed changes to medicine law

Petition launched over proposed changes to medicine law

4:16pm

John Campbell: Intellectually disabled Wairoa man desperate to go home

John Campbell: Intellectually disabled Wairoa man desperate to go home

3:02pm

3:32

Australian nurses not keen to work in New Zealand, data shows

Australian nurses not keen to work in New Zealand, data shows

2:26pm

One in three drugs in NZ are not what you think they are

One in three drugs in NZ are not what you think they are

10:15am

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

26 mins ago

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

41 mins ago

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

56 mins ago

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

5:37

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

5:45am

Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6