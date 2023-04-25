Photos: Anzac Day dawn services from around the country

Crowds of people have gathered around the country to commemorate Anzac Day.

Services have been held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with members of the NZDF, veterans and family members of those who served in attendance.

The National Commemorative Service took place at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park while a dawn service took place at Auckland War Memorial Museum and at Christchurch's Cathedral Square.

Pictures show emotional scenes from services, with thousands people paying their respects.

One image shows violinist Nick Jones at the Auckland service when he played Requiem for a Soldier.

People in Auckland could be seen standing solemnly in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum which was lit up red.

A wreath laying and national commemorative service will also take place in Wellington at 11 this morning.