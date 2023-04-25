New Zealand
Photos: Anzac Day dawn services from around the country

42 mins ago
The dawn service at Mount Maunganui.
The dawn service at Mount Maunganui.
The dawn service in Christchurch this morning.
People pay their respects at the Christchurch dawn service.
Anzac Day service from the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
Anzac Day service from the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
Anzac service in Wellington this morning.
Anzac service in Wellington this morning.
Violinist Nick Jones brought crowds to tears at the Auckland dawn service this morning.
The dawn service at Mount Maunganui. (Source: 1News)

Crowds of people have gathered around the country to commemorate Anzac Day.

Services have been held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with members of the NZDF, veterans and family members of those who served in attendance.

The National Commemorative Service took place at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park while a dawn service took place at Auckland War Memorial Museum and at Christchurch's Cathedral Square.

Pictures show emotional scenes from services, with thousands people paying their respects.

One image shows violinist Nick Jones at the Auckland service when he played Requiem for a Soldier.

People in Auckland could be seen standing solemnly in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum which was lit up red.

A wreath laying and national commemorative service will also take place in Wellington at 11 this morning.

