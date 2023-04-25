World
AAP

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

14 mins ago

A spacecraft around Mars has sent back the most detailed photos yet of the red planet’s little moon.

The United Arab Emirates' Amal spacecraft flew within 100 kilometres of Deimos last month and the close-up shots were released Monday. Amal — Arabic for Hope — got a two-for-one when Mars photobombed some of the images. It was the closest a spacecraft has been to Deimos in almost a half-century.

The spacecraft also observed the little explored far side of the odd-shaped, cratered moon, just 15 kilometres by 12 kilometres by 12 kilometres.

Mars’ other moon, Phobos, is almost double that size and better understood since it orbits much closer to Mars — just 6,000 kilometres away, the closest of any planet’s moon in our solar system.

Deimos' orbit around Mars stretches 23,000 kilometres out. That's close to the inner part of the spacecraft's orbit — “which is what made observing Deimos such a compelling idea,” said the mission's lead scientist Hessa al-Matroushi.

"Phobos has got most of the attention up until now — now it’s Deimos’ turn!" she added in an email.

Al-Matroushi and other scientists with the UAE Space Agency said these new images indicate Deimos is not an asteroid that got captured in Mars’ orbit eons ago, the leading theory until now. Instead, they say the the moon appears to be of Martian origin — perhaps from the bigger Martian moon or from Mars itself.

The findings were presented at the European Geosciences Union's general assembly in Vienna.

Amal will continue to sweep past Deimos this year, but not as closely as the March 10 encounter, according to al-Matroushi.

NASA's Viking 2 came within 30 kilometres of Deimos in 1977. Since then, other spacecraft have photographed Deimos but from much farther away.

Amal rocketed to Mars on July 19, 2020, one day shy of the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon landing — Earth’s moon, that is — by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

WorldSpace

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes during first flight test

Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes during first flight test

The world's biggest rocket had "rapid unscheduled disassembly" four minutes into the flight, SpaceX said.

Fri, Apr 21

0:26

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

An international crowd had been gathering for days, camping in tents and trailers.

Thu, Apr 20

Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

Thu, Apr 20

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

Experts tracking old NASA satellite falling to Earth

Wed, Apr 19

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

Tue, Apr 18

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas

Tue, Apr 18

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

40 mins ago

Gold-plated gun found in luggage at Sydney Airport

Gold-plated gun found in luggage at Sydney Airport

4:36pm

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

4:13pm

Tottenham coach sacked after 6-1 defeat to Newcastle

0:52

Tottenham coach sacked after 6-1 defeat to Newcastle

3:52pm

Mexico finds tequila bottles containing nearly 10 tonnes of liquid meth

Mexico finds tequila bottles containing nearly 10 tonnes of liquid meth

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6