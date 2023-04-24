Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Fast food operator Restaurant Brands' total sales for the first quarter of the year are up 12% to $308.6 million.

The group, which operates in four regions, with KFC, Taco Bell, Carl's Jr and Pizza Hut brands, said sales have recovered from the Omicron Covid-19 outbreak and price increases across all markets took effect.

"Worldwide inflationary pressures continue, albeit at a lower rate," the company said in an update to the NZX.

"While the company continues to implement price increases in response to these increased costs, margins remain under pressure."

Among the group's New Zealand stores, first quarter sales were up 9.2% on the same time last year, and up 7.4% on a same store basis, to a total of $129.4m.

"Sales grew across all brands, largely driven by price increases and the easing of pandemic-related trading constraints," the company said.

Meanwhile, sales at Restaurant Brands' Australian stores increased 15.5% in the first quarter on the same period last year, to AU$67.9m (NZ$73.9m).

Same store sales were up 11.2%, as mall and in-line inner city store sales recovered to near pre-Covid-19 levels.

rnz.co.nz