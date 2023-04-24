Newcastle routs Tottenham 6-1, boosts Champions League hopes

Newcastle stunned Tottenham in a 6-1 rout in the Premier League on Monday.

In a clash between two teams hoping to secure Champions League qualification for next season, Newcastle raced to a 5-0 lead inside 21 minutes at St James' Park.

Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both scored twice in an explosive opening, with Joelinton adding another.

Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs, but Callum Wilson struck again for Newcastle.

“It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “I’m delighted with the whole group, a real team effort.”

The win moved Newcastle up to third place ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, and six points ahead of Tottenham. Newcastle has played a game less than Tottenham.

Tottenham has only won once in four games since former manager Antonio Conte left the club by mutual agreement last month and his assistant Cristian Stellini was appointed as interim coach.

“It went so badly because we were not prepared enough to play an important match,” Stellini said. “We have a good squad but today no one showed how good we are. It was my responsibility to decide the system we play.”

Murphy fired Newcastle ahead in the second minute and Joelinton doubled the home team's lead in the sixth.

Murphy made it 3-0 in the ninth, before Isak struck twice in the 19th and 21st.

Tottenham managed to make it to halftime without conceding any further goals and Kane got on the score sheet four minutes after the break to make it 5-1.

Any thoughts of an unlikely fightback were ended when Wilson scored in the 67th.

To add to Tottenham’s concerns, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was replaced at halftime with a hip problem.

“My injury does not sound good,” Lloris said. “I don’t know if it’s a muscle but (it was) around the hip when I kicked.”