Meghan slams reports of King Charles row over racism letter

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is "living in the present" and has slammed suggestions she isn't attending King Charles' coronation because of a letter she wrote to him two years ago.

The former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry alleged that a member of his family had speculated on the colour of their then-unborn baby Archie's skin during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

It was claimed a few days ago the duchess later wrote to her father-in-law to name the person and bring his attention to the "unconscious bias" in the British royal family.

And according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, one of the reasons Meghan isn't joining her husband at the coronation next month is because she believed his reply to her letter to be unsatisfactory - but her spokesperson has now hit back at the speculation.

Her representative said in a statement: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

"We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

King Charles III's coronation is on May 6.