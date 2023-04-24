How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Finding enough money for the weekly grocery shop is becoming difficult for more families this winter as New Zealand’s cost of living crisis continues to bite.

It comes as foodbanks around Aotearoa face another year of unprecedented demand, with the current economic uncertainties following hot on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those foodbanks rely on donations from the corporate sector and people within their local communities, which is why New World has again launched its Family2Family Foodbank Appeal.

It’s all part of New World’s promise to be ‘Here for New Zealand’, which includes an ongoing commitment to ensure New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and support local communities to thrive.

Now in its fourth year, the campaign offers a simple way for people to donate much-needed grocery items to others in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

From April 24 to May 7, customers can visit their local New World to fill a bag with foodbank-friendly items, our buy a pre-filled Family2Family bag instead and drop it in the store’s dedicated collection point

Pre-filled bags can be purchased while doing the grocery shopping online, too.

New World then arranges for those donations to be delivered to local foodbanks.

Every New World is connected to a City Mission or foodbank in their area, meaning shoppers will be helping other families within their own communities.

For every Family2Family bag donated by customers, New World is also making a $20 donation, up to the value of $250,000, to support foodbanks and City Missions around the country.

New World spokesperson Giselle Bleakley says the Family2Family campaign has taken on even greater significance this year through the current cost of living struggles.

“We know that now more than ever, many Kiwi families are doing it tough,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re privileged to be a part of almost every community across Aotearoa and our annual Family2Family campaign is all about raising both funds and awareness for families in need across New Zealand.

“It’s really easy to get involved and because every one of our stores is partnered with a local foodbank or a City Mission, all donations go directly to the local community. Our store teams live and work in the community and being able to give back and support local organisations is a big deal and we’re proud to be working with our customers and our partners to make a real difference to families in need.”

To help customers wanting to fill their own donation bags, foodbank-friendly items have been highlighted throughout New World stores, making it easy to choose the most useful products.

Those items include non-perishable foods like canned goods, spreads, rice, pasta, cereals, baking essentials like flour and sugar, tea, coffee, crackers and cooking oils. Non-perishable foods that don’t require any cooking can also be handy, such as instant noodles.

Toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, period products, toilet paper and nappies are also helpful items to include.

People are also being encouraged to include a small treat, like biscuits or chocolate, in their donation if they can - as small treats can make a big difference when times get tough.

The Family2Family foodbank appeal is on now until Sunday, May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was sponsored by New World. You can find out more about its Family2Family campaign at newworld.co.nz