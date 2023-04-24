Entertainment
How Ryan Reynolds celebrated Wrexham's football league promotion

38 mins ago
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds in the stands during the National League soccer match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds in the stands during the National League soccer match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood. (Source: Associated Press)

Ryan Reynolds was left smelling of "champagne, beer and grass" after his soccer team secured promotion to the English Football League.

The 46-year-old actor co-owns Wrexham AFC alongside Rob McElhenney, and Reynolds took to Twitter to bask in the glory, after the Welsh team secured promotion with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood yesterday.

Reynolds - who was joined at the game by McElhenney and fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC (sic)"

McElhenney, 46, also took to social media to celebrate Wrexham's promotion.

Alongside an image of the fans and the players after the final whistle, he wrote on Twitter: "I have no words other than THANK YOU (sic)"

Reynolds became the co-owner of Wrexham in 2021.

But the Hollywood star previously revealed that he first met McElhenney - who is best known for playing Ronald 'Mac' McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - through social media.

Appearing alongside McElhenney on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reynolds shared: "I kind of slid into your DMs.

"I saw Rob in one of the episodes of It's Always Sunny. He did something that was absolutely spectacular. It was one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. It was a dance sequence, it was all black and white and the rain ... I genuinely ... it was probably, pound for pound, the most gorgeous, beautifully shot and performed three minutes I'd ever seen on television.

"And I ... as I'm getting older I'm thinking, I've got to tell people when I appreciate them more. So, I happened to follow you on social media and I just DMd you and said, 'What I just saw on your show was spectacular!'"

