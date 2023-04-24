Health
AAP

Fears for mother after newborn abandoned outside Sydney home

12:04pm
Investigators are no closer to discovering the identity of the woman who gave birth to a newborn baby girl found abandoned outside a home in Sydney.

The infant, believed to be days old, was found at a property at Blacktown, in the city's west, on Friday afternoon and taken by police to Blacktown Hospital.

The family who discovered the baby had moved to the area one week earlier and said they heard a noise outside before making the discovery.

Investigating police today reiterated they were most concerned for the welfare of the child's mother.

"We are concerned for her, both mentally and physically. We just want to make sure she's okay," Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pietruszka told Sydney radio station 2GB.

He hoped forensic material and CCTV would provide some leads but urged anyone with information to come forward.

The baby is believed to have been left at the home between 12.30pm and 2.40pm on Friday.

"This person has obviously gone through something quite traumatic and to put your own child in this situation, obviously you do need some help," Det Insp Pietruszka said.

The woman has been urged to attend a hospital, call an ambulance or attend a police station as soon as possible.

The baby will enter state care upon discharge from hospital.

