Ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman dies at 78

8 mins ago
Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, has died, his agent said.

He was 78. Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman "passed away peacefully", without giving a cause.

A former dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004.

The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network's most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the US version of the show, Dancing With the Stars, for 15 years until his retirement in November.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was "a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions".

"He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success," he said.

"He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.

