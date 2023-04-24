New Zealand

Cold front brings chilly temps, dawn services to be cold

53 mins ago
A cold front is making its way up the country, bringing clear skies and single digit temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie told Morning Report Invercargill had the biggest drop in temperature yesterday, with a drop of 9 degrees Celsius in half an hour.

Overnight, Christchurch and Wellington both dropped about 4C.

For Auckland, which had experienced humidity lately, the front would make the weather a bit more "pleasant", less humid and, ironically, sunnier.

Baillie said Southland had experienced some snow around the Crown Ranges and Milford Road but snow warnings had since expired.

On Monday, the front would continue to move up the North Island, causing some showers along the east and west coasts.

The morning of Anzac Day would see clear skies, although it was looking "pretty cold" in central areas of the North Island, Baillie said.

Baillie told Morning Report the whole country could expect single figure minimums.

"So wrap up if you are going to dawn services."

