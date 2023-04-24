Champion jockey Dean Holland dies after fall during race

A jockey has died after falling from his horse during a race in Victoria's west.

Dean Holland fell from the horse Headingley at a race at Donald at about 1.30pm on Monday (local time).

Paramedics treated him, but he died at the scene, Victoria Police confirmed.

"Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald on 24 April," a police spokeswoman said.

"The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1.30pm.

"He was worked on by paramedics but sadly died at the scene."

WorkSafe was notified and will investigate the death, which was not treated as suspicious, police said.

The Victorian Jockeys Association initially said Holland was set to be airlifted to Melbourne after the fall during race one at the Donald meet, which left him with critical injuries.

A second jockey, Alana Kelly, was riding Time To Rumble and also went down but was able to walk away from the fall, according to reports.

Racing Victoria Stewards announced the meet was abandoned at about 2.40pm.