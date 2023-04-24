World
AFP

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

31 mins ago
Cannabis Buds and Cannabis Butter.

Cannabis Buds and Cannabis Butter. (Source: istock.com)

An Australian great-grandmother said she is "extremely remorseful" after letting a teenager use her cannabis butter for cooking a batch of muffins to share with friends at school.

Pam Annette Bickerton, 73, faced a pre-sentencing hearing at Adelaide Magistrates Court last week after admitting to a count of supplying or administering a controlled drug to a child, court documents showed.

She had prepared the drug-laced butter to help deal with a sleeping disorder, the April 19 court hearing heard, according to a report in the Adelaide Advertiser.

The teenager, who has not been identified, woke up the great-grandmother to ask to use the cannabis butter for some muffins, the court was reportedly told.

"Still in a state of tiredness and unfortunately … she said 'go for it – just make sure that you clean up afterwards'," her lawyer was quoted as saying.

Bickerton was "extremely remorseful", the court heard.

Magistrate Justin Wickens said it was "somewhat concerning" that the elderly defendant knew the teen would share the muffins with friends.

"As it turns out, it went to school, which is unfortunate, but that is not something that was in your client's mind at the time," he was quoted as saying.

Bickerton is due back in court for sentencing on May 4.

WorldAustraliaCrime and JusticeFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Award-winning actress speaks out over Humphries being 'cancelled'

Award-winning actress speaks out over Humphries being 'cancelled'

Close friend of Barry Humphries, Miriam Margolyes, has labelled the Melbourne International Comedy Festival "disgraceful" for not paying proper tribute.

4:46pm

2:00

Young Aussie rules player dies after on-field collision

Young Aussie rules player dies after on-field collision

Tributes have flown out from his friends, family and community.

3:59pm

Aus MP says Kiwis may use citizenship rights just to get the dole

Aus MP says Kiwis may use citizenship rights just to get the dole

3:43pm

4:34

12yo girl shot dead, years after her 20yo father gunned down

12yo girl shot dead, years after her 20yo father gunned down

2:58pm

Fears for mother after newborn abandoned outside Sydney home

Fears for mother after newborn abandoned outside Sydney home

12:04pm

Opinion: Barry Humphries leaves behind a glittering and complicated legacy

Opinion: Barry Humphries leaves behind a glittering and complicated legacy

11:11am

5:43

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Bureaucracy prevents young baseballers from playing at nationals

6:17

Bureaucracy prevents young baseballers from playing at nationals

31 mins ago

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

48 mins ago

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

4:25

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

7:14pm

Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

2:09

Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

6:59pm

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

2:18

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6