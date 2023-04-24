World
12yo girl shot dead, years after her 20yo father gunned down

14 mins ago
A crowd gathering in Hartford for a vigil on the same street where Se'Cret Pierce, 12, was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting.

Janet Rice headed to the hospital earlier this week, as she routinely does when tragedy befalls her community.

A barrage of gunfire had injured several young people, including a 12-year-old girl struck in the head by a stray bullet.

While en route, Rice's phone rang. She pulled over. The young girl in a Connecticut hospital fighting for her life was her granddaughter — the child of the son Rice lost to gun violence more than a decade earlier.

The girl, Se'Cret Pierce, died. She was 2 years old when her young father, Shane Oliver, 20, was killed in 2012 only a few kilometres from where his daughter was shot.

Having a son gunned down brought sorrow and despair to the family. Now a granddaughter had perished, too.

"Never in a million years did I expect to respond to a call for my 12-year-old granddaughter," Rice, a crisis response specialist, said in a text message.

"I am ANGRY, HEARTBROKEN, and NUMB," she texted.

The seventh-grader was the seventh homicide this year in Hartford, a city — like other urban areas — struggling to contain gun violence.

Last year, there were 39 homicides in Hartford — up from 34 the year before, most committed with a gun.

For years, Se'Cret's grandparents had spoken out about the dangers of guns. For a while, Rice worked as the outreach coordinator for CT Against Gun Violence. Now she was part of a crew of "peace builders" trying to put her community's youth on the right path.

Even before the death of his son, and now his granddaughter, the Reverend Sam Saylor knew well how gun violence was eating away at his community — a numbing regularity in too many neighbourhoods, he said.

Killing after killing, the pastor would show up to as many vigils as he could to pray with bereaved families.

"It's just trauma on top of trauma," Saylor said after friends and family gathered for a vigil in Hartford for his grandchild.

Hartford mayor Luke Bronin addressing a crowd gathering for a vigil.

Never did he expect, he said, "that I would be in this parade of pain again".

Se'Cret was sitting in a parked car when she was shot, an innocent and unintended victim of a barrage of bullets that sent people running for cover.

Investigators said no arrests have been made, but they were still looking for at least two people believed to be in the vehicle that sped away after the shooting.

Oliver's killer, an acquaintance, is now serving 40 years in prison.

On the day he died, Oliver had left home to collect money for a car he sold.

Like many gun-related killings, it began with an argument. Words escalated, and a gun was drawn.

Oliver tried to run, but he did not get far. Two bullets to the back, and he died a few hours later.

During sentencing in 2015, Rice had pleaded for more prison time.

The suspects in Se'Cret's killing appeared to target three males — ages 16, 18 and 23 — who were standing on a sidewalk on a residential street not far from downtown Hartford. They were wounded, but all three were expected to survive.

Hartford mayor Luke Bronin urged the three surviving victims to cooperate with police, noting at a press conference that they could lead police to Se'Cret's killers.

