Politics
1News

Watch live: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

17 mins ago

NZ prime minister Chris Hipkins and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese are speaking to media from Brisbane this afternoon following yesterday's historic citizenship announcement. Watch live above.

It comes ahead of ANZAC day on Tuesday.

New ZealandAustraliaPolitics

More Stories

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

The merger was scrapped in February as a part of a 'policy bonfire' heading into this year's election.

1:52pm

Hipkins and Albanese meet after historic citizenship announcement

The pair greeted each other warmly and stood side by side as a World War I grave unveiling took place.

1:12pm

Kiri Allan insists she’s committed to hate speech laws

11:08am

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

10:19am

5:35

Allan defends decision not to declare Meng Foon conflict of interest

9:00am

3:36

Fears of brain drain downplayed with lure of Australian citizenship

7:37am

