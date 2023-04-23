NZ prime minister Chris Hipkins and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese are speaking to media from Brisbane this afternoon following yesterday's historic citizenship announcement. Watch live above.
It comes ahead of ANZAC day on Tuesday.
Watch live: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement
