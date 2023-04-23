Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

American embassy staffers were airlifted from Sudan today as forces loyal to rival generals battled for control of Africa's third-largest nation for a ninth day amid fading hopes for de-escalation.

The warring sides said they were helping coordinate the evacuation of foreigners, though continued exchanges of fire in Sudan's capital undermined those claims.

A senior Biden administration official said US troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of US embassy staffers. The troops who airlifted the staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second US official confirmed.

The Rapid Support Force paramilitary group, which has been battling the Sudanese army, said the US rescue mission involved six aircraft and that it had coordinated evacuation efforts with the US.

The RSF, led by general Mohammed Hamad Dagolo, said it is cooperating with all diplomatic missions and that it is committed to a three-day cease-fire that was declared ahead of the weekend.

Earlier, army chief general Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help.

Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, speaks at an undisclosed location. (Source: Associated Press)

However, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Most major airports have become battlegrounds, and movement out of the capital has proven intensely dangerous. The two rivals have dug in, signalling they would resume the fighting after the declared three-day truce.

Questions have swirled over how the mass rescues of foreign citizens would unfold, with Sudan's main international airport closed and millions of people sheltering indoors.

As battles between the Sudanese army and the powerful paramilitary group rage in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas, foreign countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens — many trapped in their homes as food supplies dwindle.

Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens yesterday, sharing footage of Saudi nationals and other foreigners welcomed with chocolate and flowers as they stepped off an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port of Jeddah.

Officials did not elaborate on exactly how the rescue unfolded. Still, Burhan said the Saudi diplomats and nationals had first travelled by land to Port Sudan, the country's main seaport on the Red Sea.

He said that Jordan's diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way.

The port is in Sudan's far east, some 840 kilometres from Khartoum.

US president Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.

A destroyed military vehicle is seen in southern in Khartoum, Sudan. (Source: Associated Press)

Two cease-fire attempts earlier this week rapidly collapsed. The turmoil has dealt a perhaps fatal blow to hopes for the country's transition to a civilian-led democracy. It has raised concerns the chaos could draw in its neighbours, including Chad, Egypt and Libya.

The conflict has opened a dangerous new chapter in Sudan's history, thrusting the country into uncertainty.

The current explosion of violence came after Burhan and Dagalo fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists that was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.

The rival generals rose to power in the tumultuous aftermath of popular uprisings that led to the ouster of Sudan's longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019. Two years later, they joined forces to seize power in a coup that ousted the civilian leaders.

Both the military and RSF have a long history of human rights abuses. The RSF was born out of the Janjaweed militias, which were accused of atrocities in crushing a rebellion in Sudan's western Darfur region in the early 2000s.

Many Sudanese fear that despite the generals' repeated promises, the violence will only escalate as tens of thousands of foreign citizens try to leave.