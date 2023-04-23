Man fatally shot by police in Feilding after standoff

A man is dead after being shot by police at a house in Feilding tonight.

Central District commander superintendent Scott Fraser said: "Officers were initially called to a house in Seddon Street, Feilding shortly before 1pm today, after reports that a man had allegedly shot at a neighbour's window.

"When Police arrived at the address, the man refused to come out of the house and speak to officers."

Fraser said "ongoing voice appeals" were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out.

"The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was deployed as a precautionary measure and the Police Negotiation Team (PNT) was also in attendance," he said.

"At around 9pm, the man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers, and was critically injured.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital."

Fraser said residents can expect to see a police presence in the area tonight and tomorrow, as scene examinations are carried out.

"The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a Critical Incident Investigation is under way," he added.

"Support will be provided to the officers involved."