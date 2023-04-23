Man City beats Sheff United in FA Cup to keep treble dream alive

In this kind of mood, it will take something special to halt Manchester City's pursuit of the treble.

Just days after Pep Guardiola’s team advanced to the Champions League semifinals, a place in the FA Cup final was secured by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley Stadium this morning, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hat trick.

City can also seize control of the English Premier League title race on Thursday (NZT) in a showdown with leader Arsenal.

Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving it toward the history books as its three-pronged trophy challenge shows no sign of stopping.

Manchester United is the only English team to have won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in one season, in 1999. It’s a point of pride for United and its fans, a fact not lost on Guardiola.

“They don’t have to be scared (we will emulate them),” he joked. “We are neighbours, neighbours are always nice to each other. I said yesterday we are far away.”

United could yet have a say in City’s potential trophy haul. Erik ten Hag’s team plays Brighton in the second FA Cup semifinal on Sunday, with the chance to set up an all-Manchester final in June.

City also faces the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winner Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League.

But the defending Premier League champion is in ominous form having extended its unbeaten run to 16 games with a routine win against Sheffield.

Any chance of an historic FA Cup shock was effectively ended in the 43rd minute when Mahrez struck from the penalty spot after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Mahrez doubled City's lead in the 61st when running straight through the heart of Sheffield's defense and firing past Wes Foderingham.

The third came five minutes later when turning home Jack Grealish's pass.

City didn't need to be at its devastating best, with leading scorer Erling Haaland failing to add to his 48 goals this season in a subdued performance.

It was down to Mahrez, who didn’t play in either leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, to do the damage.

“He is always grumpy with me when he doesn’t play. He makes me notice how grumpy he feels," Guardiola said. “He is an exceptional player on the big stage.”

City's result in a sixth FA Cup semifinal in seven seasons ended a sequence of three straight losses at this stage.