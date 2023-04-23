Entertainment
Jamie Foxx is 'awake and alert' after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is "awake and alert" after his medical emergency.

The 55-year-old actor, who had been in Georgia to film Back in Action, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a medical issue, but he is starting to recover.

A source told PEOPLE: "He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital, and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

And recently, his friend Martin Lawrence said Jamie is "doing better" in hospital.

Speaking to Extra, he said: "I hear he's doing better … My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

Sources have claimed that a raft of tests are still being carried out on the star to get to the bottom of what's wrong with him.

People previously reported that “the actor is still in a Georgia medical facility, having tests run following the ‘medical complication’ his daughter Corinne Foxx spoke out about last week".

Another insider told CNN Jamie is under observation by medical professionals, who are “still trying to figure out what exactly happened."

The source said: “They are running tests.”

Jamie was last seen on set on April 10.

On April 12, Corinne revealed her dad was in “recovery” following the scare.

An insider previously told People the set of Jamie’s Back in Action film was totally “shut down” due to the actor’s absence, but they added filming resumed a day later using a stand-in for the star on set.

Corinne said on Instagram: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie has Corinne with his ex Connie Kline and his second daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his former girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

A flood of his famous friends has sent him their wishes and prayers for his recovery, with actress Kerry Washington, 46, saying she was sending “love and prayers” to her “movie huzbin (sic)” after she portrayed his wives in Ray and Django Unchained.

