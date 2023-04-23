Fears of brain drain with lure of Australian citizenship

New Zealand leaders are playing down fears the lure of Australian citizenship could bring about a fresh brain drain.

This weekend, the Australian government announced a massive change to its citizenship regime, removing hurdles from Kiwi residents gaining citizenship.

The announcement has gone down a treat with New Zealanders, with about 400,000 believed to be eligible for an Australian passport when the new regime kicks in from July.

With citizenship comes a suite of rights, including access to welfare benefits, public housing, student allowances and loans, and to work in public service roles.

Given Australia already boasts higher incomes and lesser cost of living pressures, might the change bring an exodus of Kiwis across the ditch?

ADVERTISEMENT

"New Zealanders travel and live in Australia regardless of whether this change was made or not," Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"I don't think that this will significantly change the calculation that New Zealanders will make."

Hipkins said the Government had not commissioned advice on the likely migration trend, saying it was "there is no way to model that".

The Kiwi economy can ill-afford to lose many workers.

Like many developed nations, NZ is hurting from skills shortages in many industries, with unemployment at 3.4% and inflation rampant, in part, due to the labour shortfall.

In a nod to its woes, opposition leader Chris Luxon said Australia's shift was "most welcome" while pointing out trans-Tasman disparities.

"It is right that Kiwis living across the Tasman should be entitled to the same opportunities and protections as those offered to Aussies who live here," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a reminder however that many Kiwis choose to live in Australia because incomes there are higher and it is critical that we strive to make New Zealand an attractive place to live by growing the economy and raising incomes for all."

Hipkins, who will face Luxon at a general election in October, agreed that was NZ's challenge.

"We want to make New Zealand as attractive a place as possible for people to live, work, raise their family so that Kiwis will stay here and Kiwis who are currently living abroad will feel enticed to come home," he said.

Joanne Cox, leader of advocacy group Oz Kiwi, has been pushing for the citizenship change for a decade.

She told AAP that migration from NZ to Australia had always taken place, and the growing number of Kiwis call Australia home without a safety net showed it could not be denied.

"They thought that denying Kiwis social welfare would make them stop coming to Australia. But it didn't because that's not why the vast majority were coming here," she said.

"They were coming here for jobs. They were coming here for family, for a better climate, to retire, for education, postgraduate study, for academic jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They're coming to work in senior engineering jobs, to run businesses, all sorts of reasons. Not to get the dole. That's been proven not to be the case."