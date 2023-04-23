New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Brewery wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle 'back on the horse'

39 mins ago
The restaurant at Zeelandt brewery had only been open for 14 months.

The restaurant at Zeelandt brewery had only been open for 14 months. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

An Eskdale brewer who lost everything in Cyclone Gabrielle has made a new beer to raise money for the community.

By Kate Green of rnz.co.nz

Zeelandt Brewery director and head brewer Chris Barber and his young family broke through the ceiling of their Esk Valley home, escaping into the roof cavity as flood waters rose.

They were rescued by boat, but their house, brewery, garden bar and family vineyard were destroyed.

Barber said the way the community rallied around them in the aftermath was astonishing.

"In the days following, as the water retreated more, we'd go back and see if there was anything to be recovered, and then people just appeared out of nowhere with a spade or a digger and just said, 'How can we help?'"

Through a contract brewer in Auckland, with everything from barley to kegs to labels donated by their suppliers, they created a beer called Back on the Horse.

He said all proceeds, after excise tax and freight, would go to Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and Bay View Community Charitable Trust.

The beer - available in kegs and cans - is a New Zealand IPA, with the name inspired by the small wooden horse which remained standing on their property after the floodwaters receded.

Barber's father, Les, built the horse in the vege garden for his two young grandchildren to play on, and for the family, it was a sign that the only way to move on was to get back on the horse.

The beer would be available from the brewery website, The Bottle-O in Onekawa and the Invisible Agency in Wellington towards the end of April.

Barber said the family wasn't looking to rebuild in the valley.

"It's just a right mess, and it's such a big clean-up. We're waiting for insurance to confirm whether buildings are getting demolished or not."

The vineyard next door, run by his brother, was "such a mess - silt and vines and wire and posts and rubbish... nobody even knows where to start or what to do".

"We want to rebuild, but not in the valley. What was there, I don't think we can replicate again," he said.

"Plus, we're not sure what the council or is going to allow us to do, or the government, so we're hoping to rebuild in the community somewhere else."

New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather NewsHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

Temperatures to plummet as cold snap sweeps across country

Temperatures to plummet as cold snap sweeps across country

It comes as a south-westerly change moves south, bringing cold air to the regions.

1:31pm

UN weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

Killer floods, droughts and heat waves around the world displaced millions, cost billions of dollars, and gave New Zealand its hottest year on record.

Sat, Apr 22

Heavy rain watches, warnings across North Island

Heavy rain watches, warnings across North Island

Sat, Apr 22

Person dies after car crashes into power pole in Hawke's Bay

Person dies after car crashes into power pole in Hawke's Bay

Fri, Apr 21

Why has Red Cross spent just $3m of $21m Cyclone Gabrielle cash?

Why has Red Cross spent just $3m of $21m Cyclone Gabrielle cash?

Fri, Apr 21

Te Karaka whānau feeling forgotten nine weeks on from cyclone 

Te Karaka whānau feeling forgotten nine weeks on from cyclone 

Thu, Apr 20

7:57

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found

Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found

39 mins ago

Brewery wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle 'back on the horse'

Brewery wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle 'back on the horse'

3:36pm

Jamie Foxx is 'awake and alert' after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is 'awake and alert' after medical emergency

3:04pm

Expert: Some parts of NZ tax system unfair 'by design'

Expert: Some parts of NZ tax system unfair 'by design'

2:35pm

Full video: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

Full video: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

1:52pm

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?
1
2
3
4
5
6