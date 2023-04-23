Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

American gymnast Simone Biles marries partner Jonathan Owens

8:44pm
Simone Biles.

Simone Biles. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Simone Biles has gotten married.

The 26-year-old American gymnast tied the knot with Jonathan Owens in Houston, Texas today, just over a year after getting engaged last Valentine's Day, they have confirmed.

The couple shared a series of pictures taken by photographer Rachel Taylor on their Instagram accounts.

The Team USA Olympian captioned her post: "I do... officially Owens."

Owens commented on her post: "Wifey got a great ring to it... First day of forever."

And the 27-year-old NFL star shared more photos on his own Instagram page.

He captioned the gallery: "My person, forever."

The couple met on exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 and went Instagram official with their romance a few months later.

They got engaged after almost two years together, with Biles previously saying accepting Owens' proposal was the "easiest yes".

At the time, Owens - who is a football safetyman for the Houston Texans - said: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée.

"She had no clue what was coming."

