World
Associated Press

'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

53 mins ago
In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container after being crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium.

In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container after being crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium. (Source: Associated Press)

The guardians of Champagne will let no one take the name of the bubbly beverage in vain, not even a US beer behemoth.

For years, Miller High Life has used the "Champagne of Beers" slogan. This week, that appropriation became impossible to swallow.

At the request of the trade body defending the interests of houses and growers of the northeastern French sparkling wine, Belgian customs crushed more than 2000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as such.

The Comité Champagne asked for the destruction of a shipment of 2352 cans on the grounds that the century-old motto used by the American brewery infringes the protected designation of origin "Champagne".

The consignment was intercepted in the Belgian port of Antwerp in early February, a spokesperson at the Belgian Customs Administration said today, and was destined for Germany.

Molson Coors Beverage Co, which owns the Miller High Life brand, does not currently export it to the EU, and Belgian customs declined to say who had ordered the beers.

The buyer in Germany "was informed and did not contest the decision", the trade organisation said in a statement.

Frederick Miller, a German immigrant to the US, founded the Miller Brewing Company in the 1850s.

Miller High Life, its oldest brand, was launched as its flagship in 1903.

According to the Milwaukee-based brand's website, the company started to use the "Champagne of Bottle Beers" nickname three years later. It was shortened to "The Champagne of Beers" in 1969.

The beer has also been available in champagne-style 750-millilitre bottles during festive seasons.

No matter how popular the slogan is in the United States, it is incompatible with European Union rules which make clear that goods infringing a protected designation of origin can be treated as counterfeit.

WorldNorth AmericaUK and EuropeFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

Kim Potter was convicted of manslaughter after mistaking her handgun for a Taser and fatally shooting Wright in 2021.

5:00pm

US Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling

US Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling

Roberto Salazar II ran the scheme during active duty and even tried commissioning a Mexican songwriter to write a ballad about his exploits.

4:02pm

US drive-by shooting kills innocent 12-year-old, wounds 3 others

US drive-by shooting kills innocent 12-year-old, wounds 3 others

1:57pm

US healthcare van hijacked with 93yo cancer patient still inside

US healthcare van hijacked with 93yo cancer patient still inside

12:02pm

0:31

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill, for now

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill, for now

11:34am

2:20

Austria nudists oppose plans for cable car over their beach

Austria nudists oppose plans for cable car over their beach

10:52am

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Marlborough Sounds homeowners pay to remove logs that destroyed properties

2:35

Marlborough Sounds homeowners pay to remove logs that destroyed properties

53 mins ago

'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

5:00pm

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

4:22pm

Tributes pour in for teacher Isaac Levings after body found

Tributes pour in for teacher Isaac Levings after body found

4:02pm

US Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling

US Marine gets 12 years for cross-border drug smuggling

3:28pm

Ship found 80 years after Australia's worst-ever maritime disaster

Ship found 80 years after Australia's worst-ever maritime disaster
1
2
3
4
5
6