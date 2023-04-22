'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing

The guardians of Champagne will let no one take the name of the bubbly beverage in vain, not even a US beer behemoth.

For years, Miller High Life has used the "Champagne of Beers" slogan. This week, that appropriation became impossible to swallow.

At the request of the trade body defending the interests of houses and growers of the northeastern French sparkling wine, Belgian customs crushed more than 2000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as such.

The Comité Champagne asked for the destruction of a shipment of 2352 cans on the grounds that the century-old motto used by the American brewery infringes the protected designation of origin "Champagne".

The consignment was intercepted in the Belgian port of Antwerp in early February, a spokesperson at the Belgian Customs Administration said today, and was destined for Germany.

Molson Coors Beverage Co, which owns the Miller High Life brand, does not currently export it to the EU, and Belgian customs declined to say who had ordered the beers.

The buyer in Germany "was informed and did not contest the decision", the trade organisation said in a statement.

Frederick Miller, a German immigrant to the US, founded the Miller Brewing Company in the 1850s.

Miller High Life, its oldest brand, was launched as its flagship in 1903.

According to the Milwaukee-based brand's website, the company started to use the "Champagne of Bottle Beers" nickname three years later. It was shortened to "The Champagne of Beers" in 1969.

The beer has also been available in champagne-style 750-millilitre bottles during festive seasons.

No matter how popular the slogan is in the United States, it is incompatible with European Union rules which make clear that goods infringing a protected designation of origin can be treated as counterfeit.