Subway server challenges customer to fight from behind counter

A Subway customer says he was left shocked and appalled when a server at an Auckland store asked him to "come back behind the counter and fight".

Andrew, 24, from Auckland, visited the Orewa Subway store at lunchtime on April 6 to place an order for two sandwiches to take home for him and his girlfriend.

He says he told the staff member serving him that he would be needing two subs, and after selecting the sandwich ingredients he wanted, began listing what his girlfriend would like on her pizza sub.

"I was basically reading off a text message, so I wouldn't the order wrong," he said.

Andrew said his girlfriend had requested to have the capsicum and onion added before it was toasted - a preference both she and he have asked for previously with no problems, he claims.

As the server was reaching for vegetables, he says another staff member who was closer to the till "butted in".

"She said 'we don't do that here, there's a process to follow'," Andrew told 1News.

"I said to her, 'I don't know how many years I've been to Subway, this has never been an issue'."

Andrew added: "I've actually done the same order at Orewa and it's never been an issue, she continuously repeated herself saying 'we don't do that here'.

"I thought to myself 'that's a bit strange', but I continued on with the order for my sub and the pizza sub on the assumption that my girlfriend would be fine with that, so I texted her just to confirm 'are you okay with this?'"

He explained that by the time he reached the cashier and was ready to pay, he got a text from his girlfriend saying she'd prefer to have the vegetables cooked and not to worry about her order.

Andrew says at that point he told his original sever that he wouldn't be wanting the second sub any longer, who was "totally understanding".

"He was about to process the one sub and at that point, the same person interrupted again with a bit more frustration.

"She raised her voice, 'why are you wasting our resources? When I told you you weren't allowed the veges earlier, why did you continue getting the sandwich?'"

"I tried to explain, 'hey, I asked you before you made the sub?' I only continued because I didn't get a response from my girlfriend that she didn't want it anymore. I tried to explain, but she wasn't having it."

Andrew says a heated exchange over cooked vegetables took an unexpected turn when the Subway server asked him if he wanted to fight. (Source: Getty)

Andrew claims the server told him he's "full of s***" and was wasting her time.

"It progressively got more heated, it just completely derailed, so at that point I said 'I'm not paying for anything'. As I turned around to leave, she said 'hey, if you've got a problem, how about you come back behind the counter and fight me?'

"It was outrageous. I'm sort of raising my hands shrugging, confused and shocked at this point."

He eventually exited the store and made a complaint as soon as he got home. Andrew feels if there had been some explanation as to why he couldn't have the vegetables added before the sub was toasted then that would have prevented the whole thing getting out of control.

"She escalated it from the get go and was ready to fight. That's absolutely appalling."

In the time since, he says he felt satisfied with the way the team at the head office has handled his complain. He received a $30 Subway voucher from Subway as a gesture of good will but is uncertain about what efforts were made to investigate his claims or what action was taken.

1News contacted the store after Andrew shared his complaint when a manager said they were aware of the incident.

A Subway spokesperson later told 1News: "We pride ourselves on offering our guests the ability to customise their sandwich the way they like it. We love guests choose Subway because of this.

"We take this feedback seriously and are reviewing this with the franchisee team to determine and take any appropriate course of action."