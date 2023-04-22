Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr ushered in a day of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world today.

The celebration was marred by tragedy amid the explosion of conflict in Sudan, while in other countries it came against the backdrop of hopes for a better future.

After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits.

The start of the holiday is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon, which vary according to geographic location.

In Sudan's capital, Khartoum, staccato blasts of gunfire marked the early hours of the feast day.

In Jerusalem, thousands of faithful gathered at Islam's third holiest shrine, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where tensions with Israeli authorities have seethed in the past month. The compound also hosts Judaism's holiest site.

The streets of Arab capitals of Damascus, Baghdad and Beirut were crowded with worshippers heading to mosques and cemeteries.

Many Muslims visit the graves of their loved ones after the early morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Visitors toted bouquets of flowers, jugs of water for plants, and brooms to clean gravestones.

Muslims pray as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

Islam's holidays follow a lunar calendar. But some countries rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical sightings.

This frequently leads to disagreements between religious authorities in different countries — and sometimes in the same country — over the start date of Eid al-Fitr.

This year, Saudi Arabia and many other Arab countries began their Eid celebrations on Friday, while Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia, among others, set the first day of the holiday for Saturday.

In Yemen, the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement raised the possibility for an end to the civil war that had turned into a proxy conflict and torn the impoverished country apart since 2014.

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

Saudi officials and Iran-backed Houthi rebels recently began talks in Yemen's capital of Sanaa. During the last days of Ramadan, the warring sides exchanged hundreds of prisoners captured during the conflict.

However, the moment of hopes was marred by a stampede earlier this week at a charitable event in the rebel-held capital that killed at least 78 people and injured 77.

This year's Eid al-Fitr also came on the heels of intensified violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

In Afghanistan's Kabul, where worshippers gathered under the watchful eyes of its Taliban rulers, 35-year-old Abdul Matin said: "I wish that besides security we had good income and good jobs."

In Turkey and Syria, many are still mourning loved ones lost in the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the two countries on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people.

In the United States, celebrations among the Sudanese community were tempered with concern for the homeland. They still gathered in large numbers for prayers at the Muslim Community Center in Silver Spring.

In Minneapolis, Friday public school classes were called off for the first time to mark the holiday. About 10% of students are Muslim, said Jaylani Hussein, director of Council on American-Islamic Relations-Minnesota.

"In Minneapolis, you can be unapologetically Muslim," Hussein said.

In Dearborn, Michigan, employees have Eid al-Fitr off as a paid holiday for the first time. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the precedent was not planned but that it was important for Muslim employees "to feel included and enjoy the holiday with their families".