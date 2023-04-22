World
Associated Press

Japan gets ready to shoot down N Korea spy satellite debris

36 mins ago
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

Japan's defence chief today ordered troops to activate missile interceptors and get ready to shoot down fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on the Japanese territory.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week that its first military spy satellite will be launched at an unspecified date.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since early last year, saying it was responding to joint US-South Korean military drills that it calls an invasion rehearsal. Several of the missiles flew over Japan or landed off the northern Japanese coast.

Last week, North Korea test-launched a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada instructed troops to ready PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and nearby islands, in an area believed to be under a flight path of a North Korean rocket that will carry the satellite.

He also ordered the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.

"We are making the necessary preparation because of a possibility of issuing an order to destroy ballistic missiles and other objects," the ministry said.

An order to fire missiles has to be approved by the prime minister.

North Korea is expected to carry out more weapons tests as the United States and South Korea continue their joint air exercise into next week.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

The 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks on three churches and three hotels killed nearly 270 people.

Fri, Apr 21

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Photos: Total solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

An international crowd had been gathering for days, camping in tents and trailers.

Thu, Apr 20

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29

Wed, Apr 19

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

Wed, Apr 19

'Get ready': Taiwan civilians train for Chinese invasion

'Get ready': Taiwan civilians train for Chinese invasion

Wed, Apr 19

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

Wed, Apr 19

Latest

Popular

35 mins ago

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

36 mins ago

Japan gets ready to shoot down N Korea spy satellite debris

Japan gets ready to shoot down N Korea spy satellite debris

9:18pm

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

9:16pm

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

8:38pm

Cyber crime risk in the Pacific will get worse - experts

2:26

Cyber crime risk in the Pacific will get worse - experts

8:10pm

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

2:05

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre
1
2
3
4
5
6