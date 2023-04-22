Cricket
Conway leads Chennai to easy IPL win over Hyderabad

7:35am
Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway celebrates his fifty runs as his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad congratulates him during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ravindra Jadeja undermined Sunrisers Hyderabad with 3-22 and Devon Conway finished them off with an unbeaten 77 in the Chennai Super Kings' win in the Indian Premier League overnight.

Hyderabad could post only a sub-par 134-7, and Chennai eased to 138-3 to win by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

Chennai climbed to third on the table, Hyderabad was ninth.

Put in to bat, Hyderabad lost Harry Brook for 18 off 13 balls. He was the only top-order batsman to fall to pace before spin took over. Abhishek Sharma took advantage of the powerplay overs to score 34 off 26 balls, including three fours and a six. Jadeja dismissed him in the 10th over to begin Hyderabad’s slide.

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to the fore with sharp glove work behind the wickets. He caught Aiden Markram and stumped Mayank Agarwal before running out Washington Sundar later despite an injured knee. Offspinner Maheesh Theekshana combined well with Jadeja, as they reduced Hyderabad to 116-6. The visitors lost four wickets for 45 runs across 49 deliveries and lost the plot. Only Sharma and Rahul Tripathi scored more than 20 runs.

In reply, Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made sure Chennai didn't have any issues against the low target. Their opening stand was worth 87 runs off 66 balls.

Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 when he was run out at the non-striker’s end through a deflection.

Conway led with 77 not out off 57 balls, striking 12 boundaries and a six. He reached 50 off 33 balls for his third consecutive half-century after 83 against Bangalore and 50 against Rajasthan.

Cricket

