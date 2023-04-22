Sport
Carrington clinches world champs spot with another dominant win

10:36am
Dame Lisa Carrington.

Dame Lisa Carrington. (Source: Photosport)

Dame Lisa Carrington has confirmed her place at the canoe sprint world championships with a race to spare, beating rival Aimee Fisher a second time at the national championships on Lake Karapiro this morning.

Carrington was too quick in the women's K1 500m final, claiming the national title as well as New Zealand's only spot in the event at this year's World Championships in Germany.

The race was similar to yesterday's heat where Carrington jumped out to an early lead and proved too strong for Fisher to pull back.

Fisher needed to win today's race to send their showdown to a third and deciding faceoff on Monday but was again off the pace, finishing almost two seconds behind Carrington.

Carrington won in smooth conditions on Lake Karapiro with a time of 1:48.04 - faster than yesterday's race and over three seconds faster than the time that won her gold in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Carrington has won 19 medals at world championships dating back to 2011, with 12 of them gold.

She is also a five-time gold medallist at Olympic level, making her New Zealand's most decorated athlete at the Games in any discipline.

