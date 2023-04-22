Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

Fullback Zarn Sullivan came off the bench and scored two tries to help the Blues beat the New South Wales Waratahs 55-21 in Super Rugby Pacific this evening.

Sullivan came on for Stephen Perofeta, who suffered a shoulder injury, and scored tries in the 38th and 44th minutes, sharpening the attack of the Blues who until then had plenty of chances in the first half but couldn’t finish.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli also scored a try in each half and now is the Blues' top try-scorer this season.

The Blues earned a bonus point from their fifth win in eight matches but stayed in fifth place on the championship table. They had opportunities this evening but lacked organization and a finishing spark.

“In some bits we can be happy, but we’re not very happy with the 21 points (the Waratahs) scored,” Blues captain Patrick Tuipolotu said. “We’re happy with the win but lots to work on.

Caleb Clarke and Beauden Barrett celebrate. (Source: Photosport)

“The Waratahs usually are a good defensive side and don’t let many points in. They challenged our breakdown quite a bit and we got a lot of slow ball from that. Apart from that we managed to stay composed and score from some long phases.”

The match was played in wet conditions, often in driving rain and for that reason also was scrappy. The Blues managed to assemble enough attacking phases to be successful while the Waratahs struggled at times to break out of their own half.

After an early penalty to Perofeta, the Blues scored their first try through Riccitelli, then conceded a try to Waratahs hooker Mahe Vailanu, who ended the first half in the sin-bin.

Sullivan scored on either side of halftime, first to expand the Blues’ lead to 20-7 at the break, then make in 27-7 after four minutes of the second half.

The Blues ran in further tries to Riccitelli, Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry and Cameron Suafoa. The Waratahs also produced second-half tries to Dylan Peach and Terry Wilson.