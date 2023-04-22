Rugby
Associated Press

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

9:18pm
Mark Telea dives for the corner.

Mark Telea dives for the corner. (Source: Photosport)

Fullback Zarn Sullivan came off the bench and scored two tries to help the Blues beat the New South Wales Waratahs 55-21 in Super Rugby Pacific this evening.

Sullivan came on for Stephen Perofeta, who suffered a shoulder injury, and scored tries in the 38th and 44th minutes, sharpening the attack of the Blues who until then had plenty of chances in the first half but couldn’t finish.

Hooker Ricky Riccitelli also scored a try in each half and now is the Blues' top try-scorer this season.

The Blues earned a bonus point from their fifth win in eight matches but stayed in fifth place on the championship table. They had opportunities this evening but lacked organization and a finishing spark.

“In some bits we can be happy, but we’re not very happy with the 21 points (the Waratahs) scored,” Blues captain Patrick Tuipolotu said. “We’re happy with the win but lots to work on.

Caleb Clarke and Beauden Barrett celebrate.

Caleb Clarke and Beauden Barrett celebrate. (Source: Photosport)

“The Waratahs usually are a good defensive side and don’t let many points in. They challenged our breakdown quite a bit and we got a lot of slow ball from that. Apart from that we managed to stay composed and score from some long phases.”

The match was played in wet conditions, often in driving rain and for that reason also was scrappy. The Blues managed to assemble enough attacking phases to be successful while the Waratahs struggled at times to break out of their own half.

After an early penalty to Perofeta, the Blues scored their first try through Riccitelli, then conceded a try to Waratahs hooker Mahe Vailanu, who ended the first half in the sin-bin.

Sullivan scored on either side of halftime, first to expand the Blues’ lead to 20-7 at the break, then make in 27-7 after four minutes of the second half.

The Blues ran in further tries to Riccitelli, Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry and Cameron Suafoa. The Waratahs also produced second-half tries to Dylan Peach and Terry Wilson.

RugbyBlues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: McKenzie is the form 10 but where does he fit in ABs?

Analysis: McKenzie is the form 10 but where does he fit in ABs?

Chiefs playmaker is looming as a point of difference for the All Blacks this year, but probably not as a starting player, writes Patrick McKendry.

Tue, Apr 18

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs have all the answers

Chiefs deservedly reclaim No.1 ranking in Super Rugby Pacific with a performance in Wellington high on skill and composure, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 17

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Mon, Apr 17

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Super Rugby power rankings: Time for Hurricanes to prove themselves

Wed, Apr 12

Christie, Telea doubles spark Blues' big comeback win over Rebels

Christie, Telea doubles spark Blues' big comeback win over Rebels

Sat, Apr 8

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

37 mins ago

Japan gets ready to shoot down N Korea spy satellite debris

Japan gets ready to shoot down N Korea spy satellite debris

9:18pm

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

Blues piles on 50 points again to claim big win over Waratahs

9:16pm

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

8:38pm

Cyber crime risk in the Pacific will get worse - experts

2:26

Cyber crime risk in the Pacific will get worse - experts

8:10pm

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

2:05

Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre
1
2
3
4
5
6