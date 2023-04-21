Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert

There are concerns for the welfare of a Wellington teacher who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Police said Isaac Levings was last seen on Queens Wharf, Wellington Central at 10.30pm on April 19.

Social media posts of people appealing for sightings state he went to The 1975 concert at TSB Arena that night.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Levings' whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Police said inquiries to locate him are ongoing.