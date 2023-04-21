Entertainment
1News

Review: Evil Dead Rise is horror perfection

By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
8:15pm
Scene from Evil Dead Rise.

Scene from Evil Dead Rise. (Source: Supplied)

Long gone are the days when this was a horror comedy franchise.

Evil Dead Rise is a far far cry from the likes of Army of Darkness, the 1992 time travel comedy which for two decades was the final chapter for The Evil Dead.

While there is a perverse humour in some of the more visceral gore and some of the kills are so over the top you can't help but laugh, there isn't many films where Bruce Campbell's catchphrase "Groovy" would be more out of place than here.

In Evil Dead Rise, the traditional cabin in the woods scenery of the last four films has been traded out for a high rise apartment complex. Our hero for the film is Beth, a roadie who has been long estranged from her sister Ellie and her three kids.

When the Naturom Demonto (previously called Necronomicon Ex-Mortis or simply Book of the Dead) rears it's ugly head once again, it's Ellie who suffers the unfortunate fate of becoming a possessed 'Deadite' as this franchise calls them.

What follows for the second act of the film is some of the most cringe inducing, visceral horror set-pieces I've seen since, well the last Evil Dead movie. I'll admit some of this is actually a bit much for me but I can certainly appreciate it's appeal.

In 2013 when the last Evil Dead film came out, I got into an argument with my partner at the time. She wanted to go see it and I straight up refused. There was no way in hell I would ever watch that film. It looked far too scary.

A few years later I watched it in the middle of the day in a well-lit environment and while yes, it was probably one of the scariest films I've ever seen, it's just a film and I survived the experience.

When another film was announced I assumed I would be able to continue living my life with Evil Dead Rise going unseen but exactly one year ago, I started reviewing films for 1News and eventually I was asked about doing this film. I was planning to turn it down, but it was pointed out to me it was filmed in New Zealand so I felt a sort of patriotic obligation to cover it.

Evil Dead Rise has a lot more in common with the 2013 reboot than the original trilogy. There's a lot of dread and darkness, the horror and gore is supposed to make you wince rather than just gore for gore's sake.

Although without giving too much away by the third act there is a bit of the stand up and cheer "f**k yeah" sort of attitude the franchise is known for.

I'm not in any real rush to ever see Evil Dead Rise again, but despite my aversion to some of the horror elements, it is a bad ass film with two fantastic performances at it's core from Australian actresses Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

The style of horror it's going for won't be for everyone, but even I was converted by the end of it, there was just a few bits leading up to that which I had to watch through cracks in my fingers (although annoyingly the sound design is so frickin' good that even shutting your eyes doesn't give you a break).

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woody Harrelson wants DNA test to see if Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson wants DNA test to see if Matthew McConaughey is his brother

The pair have been close friends for years, but McConaughey recently told how they started questioning whether they could be blood relatives.

Thu, Apr 20

Watch: Kiwi man's 1971 screen test to play James Bond

Watch: Kiwi man's 1971 screen test to play James Bond

Roger Green, a rugby-loving, farm-raised Rangitīkei boy, came close to getting the role as Britain’s infamous man of mystery.

Thu, Apr 20

4:01

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

Thu, Apr 20

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

Wed, Apr 19

TV and film writers authorise strike over pay, other issues

TV and film writers authorise strike over pay, other issues

Tue, Apr 18

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after suffering 'medical complication'

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after suffering 'medical complication'

Thu, Apr 13

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

UK's deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation

UK's deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation

39 mins ago

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

45 mins ago

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

9:03pm

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

8:45pm

Men's netball on the rise in NZ with new competitions

1:58

Men's netball on the rise in NZ with new competitions

8:30pm

'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland

2:20

'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland
1
2
3
4
5
6