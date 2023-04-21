World
Associated Press

Police investigating $24m gold heist at Toronto airport

2:30pm
Toronto's Pearson Airport.

Toronto's Pearson Airport.

A cargo container with gold and other items worth $24 million was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said today.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a "high value" container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening (local time).

"As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," he said.

"The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value."

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

Police declined to provide more details.

"We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues," Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.

